Melvin A. Garling
1936 - 2020
Melvin A. Garling, 84, Monticello, (formerly of Francesville and Monon) passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 8, 1936, in rural Pulaski County, to the late Robert H. and Ruth V. (Chamness) Garling. On June 14, 1956, Melvin married the love of his life, Loretta J. Elston, in Indianapolis. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
He was a 1955 graduate of Monon High School and served in the Indiana National Guard for nine years. Melvin was a lifelong farmer in Pulaski and White counties. He was also a school bus driver for West Central School Corporation for 20 years.
Melvin was a longtime member of St. James Salem United Church of Christ in Francesville. He loved farming and spending time with family. Melvin enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, horseback riding and camping. He enjoyed traveling and seeing new places as well as listening to country music. Melvin enjoyed going to Florida and sitting on the beach. He cherished trips to Branson, Mo., with his wife, Loretta.
Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Loretta (Elston) Garling, Monticello; daughter Angela (Mark) Dickerson, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; granddaughters Brandy (Rick) Hunt and Brooke (Clark) Curry; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Devon Garling, Francesville; four nephews; and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Ruth V. (Chamness) Garling; sister Phyllis "Phid" (Carl) McCormick; and brother Richard Garling.
Due to COVID-19 and the safety of all concerned, a private service and burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frain-Querry-Ulbricht Chapel
230 South Brooks St.
Francesville, IN 47946
219 567-9551
