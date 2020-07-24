Melvin ""Pete"" Rogers, 91, Burnettsville, passed away at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport.
Born Sept. 14, 1928, in Idaville, he was the son of the late Glen Owen Earl Rogers and Helen Jeanette Houk.
Pete was a 1946 Royal Center High School graduate. He was World War II U.S. Army veteran who served in Italy, Austria and Germany.
On June 4, 1950, he married Lois M. Nethercutt; she preceded him in death on Oct. 14, 2018.
Pete was a retired contractor and farmer.
He was a member of Bell Center Bible Church, where he served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, trustee and elder.
Pete enjoyed deer and coon hunting.
Survivors include his nephews Terry Rogers (Tammy) of Royal Center, Larry Rogers (Debbie), of Royal Center, and Gary Rogers, of Monticello; brother-in-law Doyne Nethercutt (Pat), of Texas; sisters-in-law Carole Rogers, of Logansport, Gillea Layer, of Royal Center, and Bette and Ed Stangle, of Monticello. He is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Merle Rogers, Pat Rogers and Buck Rogers; and sister Caroline Gaby.
Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Harrison Chapel, 304 S. Chicago St., Royal Center.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery, Burnettsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bell Center Bible Church.
Pete's online guestbook is available and condolences can be shared at www.ransfuneralhomes.com.