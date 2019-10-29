Home

SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Michael Bunnell
Michael Bunnell


1959 - 2019
Michael Bunnell Obituary
Michael "Mike" Bunnell, 59, Monticello, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
He was born Dec. 9, 1959, in Monticello, to the late Walter and Evelyn (Rose) Bunnell. On Dec. 6, 1980, he married Kalene Shields at the Monticello Christian Church; she survives.
He attended Twin Lakes High School in the class of 1978. He worked as a general contractor and most recently worked in maintenance at Indiana Beach.
Mike liked to play Candy Crush and made it to level 3,763. He enjoyed time spent at Whiskey & Wine Saloon, fishing and sitting on his back deck around a fire enjoying nature. He especially loved big family Sunday meals any night of the week and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Kyle Bunnell, Burnettsville, Jennifer Rubeck and Alicia Kimberly, both of Monticello; brothers Bob Bunnell, Lafayette, and Roger Bunnell, Monticello; grandchildren Micah, Jayciee, Logan, Layla, Kingston and Rheece.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Louie Bunnell; father-in-law Jack Shields; and mother-in-law Faye Shields.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
