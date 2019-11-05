|
Michael Gene Green, 64, Monon, passed away suddenly on Oct. 29, 2019, from an aortic aneurysm. He lived several years with heart disease and cancer, unbeknownst to anyone, including himself.
Michael was born Feb. 23, 1955. He moved to Monon at the age of 5, where he continued to live until his passing.
He could repair anything with an engine, make an ugly, dilapidated car look brand new, and if you ever asked him to, he'd give you the shirt off his back. His passions in life were his Harleys, restoring old cars, rock-n-roll music, his cute dog Zippo, Gabe the cat, and his two daughters, Stephanie and Raquel.
He loved his daughters dearly and instilled in them his work ethic, love of classic cars, the value of independence, and the importance of knowing how and when to gracefully stand up for yourself (though, we may have had to figure out the graceful part on our own).
He made the most delicious peanut cookies, and in his garden grew the best-tasting tomatoes and sweet corn you'd ever eat.
He is sadly missed by his daughters, Stephanie (Vito) Augusta and Raquel Reynolds; his grandsons Brent and Brad Reynolds and Ashtan and Dylan Augusta; his granddaughter Zoe Augusta; his sister Diane (John) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Floyd Green.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019