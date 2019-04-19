Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mikolai Wilson Laszczewski. View Sign

Mikolai Wilson Laszczewski, 24, Chicago, passed away at 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

He was born April 17, 1995, to Kristen Laszczewski and Michael D. Wilson, in Chicago; they survive.

Mikolai graduated from St. Patrick High School in Chicago in May 2014 and went on to complete an associate degree at Universal Technical Institute as class valedictorian in automotive/diesel and industrial technology in May 2016.

He was a beautiful young man who had a gentle and giving soul, who loved his family deeply, lived adventurously, and enjoyed 10 years of Scouting. He was a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Mikolai loved fixing and customizing cars, trucks and motorcycles. He was thrilled to finally get to work at Tesla, which he described as "The Wild Frontier - Electric Cars."

He is also survived by his close and loving family: Steve and Karen Wilson, Amber (John), Nick (Courtney), Ronald Wilson, all of Anderson; Jennifer (David) Boltz, Adam (Merrick), Brian (Miranda), of Dallas; Richard Jr. (Mary) Laszczcewski; Eric, Kyle and Nick; Kathy (Mark) Diener; Erin (Al), Katie and Ryan, all of Monticello; his loving grandparents, Eleanor Sue Wilson, Anderson, Donald (Lue) Wilson, Naples, Fla., and Grace Laszczewski, Monticello.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Laszczewski Sr.

Visitation will 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Reynolds, with Father Finton Cummings as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged and preferred to St. Patrick High School in Chicago. These contributions will be used to establish scholarships to benefit college-bound students. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and also the church.

