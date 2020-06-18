Our beloved wife, mother and friend passed from this world into heaven on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 4:19 p.m. at her niece's home in Corunna.
Nadine Lea (Windle) Walker, affectionately known as Deanie to those who loved her, was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Servia, to Russell and Eloise (Long) Windle.
The youngest of four, she was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Hillegass, Elma Jane Buss and Janice Payton.
Nadine is survived by her husband, Frank Walker, and their three children, Tom (Jody) Walker, of Lakeland, Fla., Nancy Tipton, Indianapolis, and Reasha (Marvin) Jacobs, Monticello.
She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Nadine graduated from Kendallville High School in 1952. She fell in love with Frank Walker and, after a short courtship, they married on Aug. 17, 1957, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Waynedale.
Inseparable, they enjoyed life together for more than 62 years demonstrating their love and commitment to the Lord, to one another, and to their family. Frank and Nadine loved camping and traveling, visiting all of the 48 contiguous United States and parts of Canada. Rarely apart, they shared an incredible life of love and togetherness.
Throughout her life, Nadine demonstrated her passion to her family, her church, and her community. Early in her marriage, she worked in the business office at Concordia College in River Forest, Ill., supporting Frank as he attended college. She served the community as a secretary at Roosevelt Middle School (Monticello) for 22 years and was an active volunteer for Friends of the Library, also in Monticello.
Her deep love for Jesus Christ was exhibited by her faithful service at Via de Christo (retreats for Christian growth) and she was a charter member at New Hope Lutheran Church, where she served faithfully over four decades.
Nadine enjoyed quilting, reading and puzzles of all kinds - especially word finds. Friends and family will fondly remember and miss her Christmas letters, a treat enjoyed by everyone who received them year after year.
Nadine loved the liturgy and hymns of the Lutheran church. She and Frank spent every morning together reading devotions and Scripture, and she was particularly fond of Deuteronomy 31:8, Nehemiah 8:10, and Philippians 4:13.
Nadine's family is grateful for the kind care and gentle service she received from SouthernCare Hospice, particularly from her niece Nancy Crager and her great-niece Jennifer VanAntwerp.
Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello on Thursday, June 4, while observing current COVID 19 distancing guidelines.
A graveside service followed at 3 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Monticello, while observing current COVID 19 distancing guidelines.
The family strongly encouraged visitors to wear mask or a face covering for the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Nadine's life can be made to Monticello Union Township Public Library, Children's Section. Envelopes will be available at the church. Contributions may also be mailed directly to the library.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 26, 2020.