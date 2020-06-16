Nancy Sue (Snedeker) Beckner
1960 - 2020
Nancy Sue Beckner, 60, Rensselaer, passed away June 12, 2020, at Monticello Health Care Center.
She was born March 8, 1960, in Rensselaer, to Dale (Janet Sanders) Snedeker Jr. On March 11, 1979, she married James Beckner in Rensselaer.
Nancy was a 1978 graduate of Rensselaer High School. Nancy was an assembler for Joseph Motors and worked at Jordon Manufacturing. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, drawing and painting. She was a member of the Porter County Amateur Radio Club and an ARRL Volunteer Examiner with 72 sessions, call letters of (KC9NEB).
Nancy is survived by her husband James; son James Bradley and his wife, Madalene Beckner; daughter Christina Marie Beckner; mother Janet (Sanders) Snedeker; brothers Dale Snedeker II, Jim Gary Snedeker; and grandchildren Moriah Beckner and Javen Maxson.
Friends may call Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon EST at Frazier Funeral Home, Monon Chapel, 507 N. Market St., Monon.
Burial will follow in Monon Chapel Cemetery.
Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
To sign the online memorial or light a candle in Nancy's memory please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frazier Funeral Home - Monon Chapel - Monon
507 North Market Street
Monon, IN 47959
(219) 253-2323
