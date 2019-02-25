Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norbert "Norb" A. Rojewski, 79, Monticello, passed away at 2:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Chicago, to the late Anthony and Mary (Czaszewicz) Rojewski. On April 20, 1963, he married Frances Czerwinski at St. Michael Church in Chicago; she survives.

He was a 1957 graduate of Leo High School in Chicago and received his bachelor of science and master's degrees from Chicago State University in 1965 and 1970, respectively. He taught math and science in Harvey School District 151 and was a principal in Summit Hill School District 161. He also worked at Thrall Car Co., Ryerson Steel Co., U.S. Steel Co. and Republic Steel Co. as a purchaser. He retired to Monticello in October 2007.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Croatian Church in Chicago and Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Monticello. At Sacred Heart Church, Norb was a member of Parish Council, a weekly Bingo caller and worker, Sunday collections counter, choir member and lector.

At our Lady of the Lakes Church, Norb was a member of Finance Council, Sunday collections counter, choir member, lector, member of Marian Movement of Priests prayer group, nursing home bingo volunteer and daily mass attendee. He was active in the Knights of Columbus as the monthly newsletter editor, prayer chairman and Sunday bingo helper.

Norb was a member of Leo High School Alumni Association, board member of Literacy Volunteers of White County, member of Silver Sneakers Club at Brandywine, and a former adjunct math instructor at Ivy Tech in Monticello.

He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, and enjoyed fishing from his pontoon boat.

Norb was a man of great faith in God and was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015. The family is grateful to Great Lakes Caring Home Health Care and Hospice and the doctors and staff at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, Indiana University Cancer Center in Lafayette and Dr. Charles Tribbett.

He is survived by son David (Dayna) Rojewski, Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter Carol (Luke) Fairborn, Charlottesville, Va.; brother-in-law Jerry Brzycki; sister-in-law Charlotte Szromba; grandchildren Tony, Brooke, Cameron and Bailey Rojewski, Christopher Roys, Prudence and Gordon Fairborn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Dr. Michael Roys; and sister Betty Brzycki.

Services will be conducted in Monticello and Chicago.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 28, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. EST. The funeral home is located at 202 S. Illinois St., Monticello.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. EST Friday at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, with Fr. David Rasner celebrating.

A second visitation will be 4-8 p.m. CST Friday at Elmwood Funeral Home, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. CST Saturday at Sacred Heart Croatian Church, 2864 E. 96th St., Chicago, with Fr. Stephen Bedenikovic celebrating.

Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Ill.

In lieu of gifts of flowers, the family prefers gifts of Catholic masses. Envelopes will be available.

202 S ILLINOIS ST

Monticello , IN 47960

