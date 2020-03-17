Home

SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Norma Duncan
Norma Jean Duncan


1927 - 2020
Norma Jean Duncan Obituary
Norma Jean Duncan, 92, Monticello, passed away at 7 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Kokomo, to the late Harry and Vera (Mitchell) Dwyer. On Jan. 7, 1959, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Kokomo, she married Joseph R. Duncan; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2000.
Norma was a graduate of Kokomo High School and was primarily a homemaker.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. She loved bowling, traveling, knitting, crocheting and reading. She belonged to many book clubs.
Surviving are her sons Larry (Delores "Dilly") Perryman, Lebanon, and Mark Allen (Susan) Perryman, Richmond, Va.; sister Patricia Bagwell, Kokomo; grandchildren Joe, Tina, Anthony, Greg, Bill and Chris; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters Pamela K. Whitaker and Celcilia Ann Lewis; sister Barbara Cooksey; and grandsons Jon and Jason.
Services will be private. Prayers are encouraged.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Indian Council.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020
