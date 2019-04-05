Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma L. Burton. View Sign

Norma L. Burton, 88, Brookston, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Norma was born April 16, 1930, to the late Merritt and Alta C. Redding Johnson. She lived in Carroll County near the high bridge, graduating from Delphi High School in 1948.

She married Don E. Burton on April 9, 1949, in Delphi Christian Church; he preceded her in death in May 2011.

Norma was a life-long homemaker and farmer, beginning near Ockley in Carroll County and moving to their Round Grove home in 1960.

She was a member of the Badger Grove Baptist Church, Badger Grove Missionary Society, White County Home Economics, White County Republicans, White County Food Pantry, and served on the White County Ag Association Fair Board. Norma was active in keeping her Delphi class of 1948 connected through monthly lunches.

Norma and Don enjoyed taking the grandchildren on Florida trips. Norma loved sewing and helping the grandchildren with 4-H baking and sewing projects. Most of the young grandchildren had clothes custom-made by Grandma. Her mission was to make sure the grandkids made it to their activities, especially when the twins were active.

Surviving are two sons, David (Kathy) Burton, West Lafayette, and Steven (Judy) Burton, Brookston; a daughter, Joy (David) Mussche, Brookston; and a brother, Willis (Betty) Johnson, Brookston. Norma had six grandchildren: Erin Powell, Drew Burton, Claire Plantenga, Kelly Simon, Megan Mussche, and Chad Mussche; and five great-grandchildren: Deacon, Laurel and Jacqui Powell, and Noelia and Micah Plantenga.

Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband were a grandson, Craig Steven Burton; and great-grandson Ethan William Powell.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. EST Wednesday, April 10, at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday, April 11, also at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home.

Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery. Pastor Roger Strunk, of Badger Grove Baptist Church, will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to White County 4-H, White County Food Pantry, or Badger Grove Baptist Church.

Share memories and condolences online at Norma L. Burton, 88, Brookston, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.Norma was born April 16, 1930, to the late Merritt and Alta C. Redding Johnson. She lived in Carroll County near the high bridge, graduating from Delphi High School in 1948.She married Don E. Burton on April 9, 1949, in Delphi Christian Church; he preceded her in death in May 2011.Norma was a life-long homemaker and farmer, beginning near Ockley in Carroll County and moving to their Round Grove home in 1960.She was a member of the Badger Grove Baptist Church, Badger Grove Missionary Society, White County Home Economics, White County Republicans, White County Food Pantry, and served on the White County Ag Association Fair Board. Norma was active in keeping her Delphi class of 1948 connected through monthly lunches.Norma and Don enjoyed taking the grandchildren on Florida trips. Norma loved sewing and helping the grandchildren with 4-H baking and sewing projects. Most of the young grandchildren had clothes custom-made by Grandma. Her mission was to make sure the grandkids made it to their activities, especially when the twins were active.Surviving are two sons, David (Kathy) Burton, West Lafayette, and Steven (Judy) Burton, Brookston; a daughter, Joy (David) Mussche, Brookston; and a brother, Willis (Betty) Johnson, Brookston. Norma had six grandchildren: Erin Powell, Drew Burton, Claire Plantenga, Kelly Simon, Megan Mussche, and Chad Mussche; and five great-grandchildren: Deacon, Laurel and Jacqui Powell, and Noelia and Micah Plantenga.Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband were a grandson, Craig Steven Burton; and great-grandson Ethan William Powell.Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. EST Wednesday, April 10, at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday, April 11, also at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home.Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery. Pastor Roger Strunk, of Badger Grove Baptist Church, will officiate.Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to White County 4-H, White County Food Pantry, or Badger Grove Baptist Church.Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Funeral Home Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home

101 W 4th St

Brookston , IN 47923

(765) 563-3134 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close