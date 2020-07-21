Ora C. Hughes, 100, Monticello (formerly of Monon), passed away at 11:29 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.
He was born Sept. 21, 1919, in Monon, to the late Jesse and Grace (White) Hughes. On March 23, 1946, in South Bend, he married Lorene Miller; she passed away on May 5, 2019.
Ora had lived in the Monon area most all his life before moving to Monticello.
He served our country in the United States Army from April 10, 1941 to Sept. 25, 1945. Ora spent 29 months in Panama, eight months in Europe, and saw action in Central Europe and Rhineland. He was a member of the 71st Infantry Division of the Army.
Ora and his late wife, Lorene, enjoyed spending their winters in Englewood, Fla.
He enjoyed making tiger-eye belt buckles, garage sales, and setting up at flea markets.
Surviving are son Larry (Tina) Hughes, Chalmers; three daughters, Sandra (Don) Stoner, Delphi, Vickie (Keith) Tolen, Monticello, and Judy (Rick) Wuethrich, Francesville; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Ora was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Grace (White) Hughes; wife Lorene (Miller) Hughes; sister Helen Barton; and brother Kenneth Hughes.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will be at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25, followed by a Celebration of Life service, with family and friends speaking.
Burial will be at Bedford Cemetery in rural Monon.
Memorials may be given the American Cancer Society
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or can be mailed to Miller-Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, IN 47960.
