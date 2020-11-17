1/1
Orva M. Cottrell
1929 - 2020
Orva M. Cottrell, 91, Buffalo, passed away peacefully at 6:48 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 3, 1929, in Linden, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Shirley and Lottie (Nichols) Carpenter. On Dec. 17, 1945, she married Arlen Cottrell Sr; he preceded in death on Nov. 11, 1999.
Orva was a homemaker. She enjoyed country music, puzzle books and going to church.
She was a member of Full Gospel Assembly in Knox.
Survivors include her children Stanley (Bonnie) Cottrell, Ohio, Jimmie (Jessica) Cottrell, Headlee, Arlen "Rich" Cottrell, Buffalo, Nancy (Frank) Gerard, Yeoman, Linda Taylor, Buffalo, Faye (Ed) Saubert, Buffalo, and Sue Cottrell, Buffalo; and brother Monzell Contrell, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Robert Cottrell and Larry Cottrell; sisters Mary Frushour, Geraldine Hall and Cloris Pullium; three grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Rans Funeral Homes and Crematory, Harrison Chapel, 304 S. Chicago St., Royal Center.
Private family services will be held and burial will follow at Bell Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Guardian Angel Hospice.
Orva's online guest book is available and condolences can be shared at www.ransfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Metzger & Rans Funeral Home - Royal Center
304 S. Chicago St
Royal Center, IN 46978
(574) 643-2265
