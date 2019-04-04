Patricia A. Fisher, 92, Monticello, passed away at 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, in Delphi.
She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Mishawaka, to the late Dean H. and Alice (Moran) Swadener. On Aug. 14, 1948, she married Beatty H. Fisher at St. Joseph Church in Mishawaka; he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2003.
She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and was a homemaker. She and her husband were the owners of Monticello Lumber. She was a member of Tri Kappa, the Extension Homemakers Club and White County Right to Life and former president. She liked to watch gymnastics and golf. She liked to read novels of all kinds. She liked to sew and made all of the kids' clothes when they were young.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society, where she held several offices. She made the altar cloths and also made the vestments for the parish priests.
Pat is survived by her children, Mary Elizabeth Morris, Monticello, Jon W. Fisher, Grass Valley, Calif., Kenneth L. Fisher, Schenectady, N.Y., F. Edward Fisher, Chalmers, Cynthia A. Fisher, West Lafayette, James J. (Catherine) Fisher, Buffalo, Anita L. (Rusty) Hicks, Jacksonville, Fla., Thomas D. (Sharon) Fisher, Greenfield, Stephen B. Fisher, Monticello; brothers Marc Swadener, Boulder, Colo., Paul Swadener, Eugene, Ore.; 22 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Philip H. Fisher; grandson James Fisher; brothers Robert, Philip, J. Richard, and James Swadener; and sisters Cecile Loutzenhiser and Martha Chupp.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. The Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, with Fr. David Rasner, the celebrant.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, contributions preferred and encouraged to be offered to Right to Life or White County Food Pantry. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.
