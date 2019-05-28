Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Richey. View Sign Service Information Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home 101 W 4th St Brookston , IN 47923 (765)-563-3134 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home 101 W 4th St Brookston , IN 47923 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home 101 W 4th St Brookston , IN 47923 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Richey, 81, Brookston, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.

She was born July 12, 1937, in Evansville, to the late Arthur and Dorothy (May) Phillips. Her marriage was to James Richey on July 13, 1955, in Chrisney; he preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 1995.

Pat was a homemaker and worked for Jessop Paper Box in Brookston as a machine operator for many years.

Mrs. Richey was a member of the Monticello VFW and was also a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello.

Pat was an avid News Channel 18 TV watcher, especially the weather. She also enjoyed reading, listening to country music and watching the Hallmark Channel. More than anything, Pat loved her family and their children and grandchildren; she was an amazing mom and grandma.

Surviving are her daughters Jamie (Greg) Lynch, Brookston, Darlene (Jeff) Rusk, Delphi, and Kim (Robin) Christiansen, Monticello; a son, Robert Richey, Lafayette; and two brothers.

Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren, Jennifer (Rick) Jessie, Tim Richey, Tricia (Paul) Wild, Brian Rusk, Jonathon Christiansen (fiancée: Hannah Walters), Kyle Christiansen, Zach Rusk and Carl (Melanie) Christiansen, and her 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death, along with her parents, was a son, James W. Richey; and a sister.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Father Fintan Cummings will officiate.

Interment to follow in Chalmers Community Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in her name to the Chalmers American Legion.

