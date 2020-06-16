Patricia Ann Taber, 79, Monticello, passed away June 11, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Jasper, to the late Lamar (Ardella Eckert) Flick.
She was a 1958 graduate of Jasper High School. Patricia enjoyed watching CSI and Judge Judy. She was a very simple lady who loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Connie Kay Taber (Jim Hulse), Robert Eugene (Margie) Taber, Michael Lynn (Cheryl Sullivan) Taber; brothers Tom (Ruth) Flick, Dick (Judy) Flick; grandchildren Devin, Kaleb, Delaney, Steven, Brian, Jessica, Makayla, Taylor, William, Shianne; and great-grandchildren Liam, Damian, Steven and Damian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son Butch.
As per family wishes, cremation rites have been chosen.
Frazier Funeral Home of Monon is entrusted with the arrangements.
Patricia will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.