Patricia C. (DeVault) Nord, 94, Delphi, formerly of Monon, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center of Delphi.
She was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Monon, to the late Charles and Mildred (Conwell) DeVault. Her marriage was to Fred Nord in August 1965 at the Methodist Church in Idaville; Fred passed away in April 1989.
Patricia was a 1943 graduate of Monon High School. Patricia was ward secretary for 13 years at Munster Community Hospital and held the same position at a hospital in Ocala, Fla. Prior to her work in the hospital, Patricia worked for Woodward Shumaker in Rensselaer, making car radio parts. She was a faithful member of the Monon First Baptist Church.
Patricia enjoyed spending her time knitting, crocheting, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is a granddaughter, Anette P. Boardman, West Virginia; and a sister, Charlene (Jack) Reppert, Rossville. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents and husband, is a daughter, Candace Boardman; and siblings Dixie Cade, DeVonna Jo "Tootles" Allsbury, Phillip DeVault, and Grant "Bud" DeVault.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. EST until the time of Funeral Service at 11a.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Pastor Mark Newman will officiate.
Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery of Monon.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the .
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020