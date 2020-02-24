Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon
197 IN-16
Monon, IN 47959
(219) 253-2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia C. Nord


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia C. Nord Obituary
Patricia C. (DeVault) Nord, 94, Delphi, formerly of Monon, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center of Delphi.
She was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Monon, to the late Charles and Mildred (Conwell) DeVault. Her marriage was to Fred Nord in August 1965 at the Methodist Church in Idaville; Fred passed away in April 1989.
Patricia was a 1943 graduate of Monon High School. Patricia was ward secretary for 13 years at Munster Community Hospital and held the same position at a hospital in Ocala, Fla. Prior to her work in the hospital, Patricia worked for Woodward Shumaker in Rensselaer, making car radio parts. She was a faithful member of the Monon First Baptist Church.
Patricia enjoyed spending her time knitting, crocheting, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is a granddaughter, Anette P. Boardman, West Virginia; and a sister, Charlene (Jack) Reppert, Rossville. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents and husband, is a daughter, Candace Boardman; and siblings Dixie Cade, DeVonna Jo "Tootles" Allsbury, Phillip DeVault, and Grant "Bud" DeVault.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. EST until the time of Funeral Service at 11a.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Pastor Mark Newman will officiate.
Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery of Monon.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the .
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -