|
|
Patricia J. "Pat" Thomas, 73, Monticello, formerly of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital of Monticello.
She was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to the late David Glenn and Mabel Adeline (Crull) Angel. Her first marriage was to Charles L. Thomas on Sept. 21, 1965; they later divorced. She later married Walter Owens and they divorced.
She attended Monticello High School with the class of 1964. Following high school, Pat received her beautician certification from beauty school in Lafayette.
Pat was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she attained Worthy Matron within her local chapter. She enjoyed attending Sunday services at Palestine Christian Church of Wolcott for the past several years. Pat spent most of her adult life working and serving on many committees promoting the Wolcott Summer Festival and the care and restoration of the Wolcott House. She also very much enjoyed volunteering at the polls during election years.
Pat loved her career as a beautician, owning several shops throughout the years. A few of the shops, Pat's Daisy Do's, Just Hair LTD, The Mad Hatter, and Cutter & Co., could be found in Wolcott and inside her home. Pat loved her clients, who became more like family over the years.
Pat was a huge Indiana University basketball fan following their success each season. She also enjoyed spending her time gardening, tending to her flower beds, home décor, and always had a pot of coffee ready for friends and family who stopped by.
Surviving are her children Angie (Tod) Reed, Muncie, Amy (Sherman) Wright, Lafayette, and Andy (Cathy) Thomas, Kentland. Pat dearly loved her nine grandchildren who knew her as Mimi: Jacob Lynch, Nathan Moss, Sydney Wright, Connor Reed, McKenzie Wright, Regan Thomas, Christopher Lade, Olivia Reed and Tess Thomas. Also surviving is a great-granddaughter, Emery Thomas.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents, were her brother, David Angel; and children Brad Thomas, and twins Brian and Bethany Thomas.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. EST until the time of the funeral service at noon Thursday, Sept. 26, at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott.
Interment to follow in Wolcott Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Anson Wolcott Historical Society.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019