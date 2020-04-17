|
|
Patricia Marie Barnes, 82, Monticello, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 3, 1937, in Chicago, to the late Cornelius and Doris (Moore) Van Laarhoven. She married Billy Barnes on Aug. 21, 1982; he preceded her in death.
Patricia was a graduate of Logansport High School and worked as a recreation aide at Logansport State Hospital, from which she retired. After retiring from the state hospital, she continued working as a recreation aide for Chase Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Services in Logansport. Following her retirement from Chase Center, she continued as a volunteer at the care facility.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Logansport. While active at the church, some of her duties included serving as the director of Pathfinders, which provides social and religious education for children and teens, teaching Sabbath School, and serving as song director of the church.
She enjoyed word search puzzles, using her cell phone app to color pictures, crocheting, sewing, and was a talented cake artisan known for her many beautiful wedding cakes. Above all else, she cherished time with her family.
Surviving are her children Edward (Leann) Lawson, Inverness, Fla., Sandra O'Neill, Monticello, and Steve (Bonnie) Lawson, Logansport; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Edward Van Laarhoven.
Private family funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Pastor Blake Hall, of Logansport Seventh Day Adventist Church, officiating.
Your prayers are encouraged. A memorial service will be coordinated once public gatherings are permitted.
Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park in Logansport.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to . Donations may be mailed to the funeral home or given at www.stjude.org.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020