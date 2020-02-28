|
Paul L. Bunnell, 82, rural Monticello, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Monticello, to the late Eugene and Lela (Nelson) Bunnell. On Oct. 2, 1957, at the Chalmers Community Church, he married Dana L. Flynn; she passed away on June 16, 2012.
Paul had lived in the rural Monticello area all his life and was a 1956 graduate of Chalmers High School. He started doing mechanical things at the age of 16 and by the age of 18 he started working on the big rigs.
Paul went to the Ford Motor Company Training School. He had worked at the former Pittmann Ford of Lafayette, and the former Wiseman/Fillinger Ford of Monticello. Paul then went on to work as a school bus mechanic for the Twin Lakes School Corporation of Monticello, working and retiring from there after 14 years of employment.
He loved and enjoyed mushroom and deer hunting, and fishing. Paul enjoyed camping and playing cards with family and friends.
He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.
If Paul could be summed up in one word, it would be "selfless." He was always doing for others before himself.
Surviving are three children, Bonnie Lou (Larry) Millar, Susanville, Calif., Barrie L. (Teresa) Bunnell, Wabash, and Beccie S. (Bunnell) Tidmore, Brookston; six grandchildren, Justin Millar and Jason Millar, both of Helena, Mont., Jennifer Millar, Cedarville, Calif., Wayne (Amber) Bunnell, Middletown, Jacob (McKayla) Bunnell, Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Jessie Bunnell, Wabash; great-grandson Thomas Bunnell, Middletown; brother Gary (Diane) Bunnell, Buffalo; special friend Carol Bick, Monticello; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lela (Nelson) Bunnell; wife Dana L. Bunnell; one grandchild; and brother Wayne Bunnell.
Full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard of Monticello, followed by a graveside service, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Chalmers Cemetery in rural Chalmers, with Rev. Joseph Bein, of the Chalmers Community Church, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be noon to 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Chalmers Community Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be given to the Chalmers Community Church or to Discovering H.A.N.D.S. Pre-School, both of Chalmers. Envelopes will be available at the Chalmers Community Church Fellowship Hall.
Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020