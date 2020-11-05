Paul William Johnson, 58, Monon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Rensselaer, to the late Carl and Anna (Martin) Johnson. On April 22, 1993, he married Paula J. Mahaffey in Shelbyville, Tenn.; she survives.
Paul worked as a farm hand for Brian Huber at Huber Farms in Monon for 30 years. Prior to that, he drove a semi for a number of years. He was a member of the NRA. He collected toy tractors, trains and Hot Wheels. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, hunting and trapping. He cherished time with his family especially his children and grandchildren.
Also surviving are his children Kristy Johnson, Clarksville, Fla., Riley (Brianna) Mosby, Whitestown, Katie Johnson, Monticello, Christopher (Ashley) Johnson, Burnettville, and Jeramy (Brittany) Johnson, Francesville; brother Carl Dean Johnson, Monticello; grandchildren Spencer, Grace, Laney, Sawyer, Aria, Canann, Carmen, Addy, Tynleigh, Sophia, Allivia and Madison; and granddogs Leroy and Maggie.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Scott Johnson and Tom Martin; and infant sister Mary Elizabeth.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. until the time of services celebrating Paul's life at 1 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Brian Huber officiating.
Private burial will be in Monon Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.