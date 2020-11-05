1/1
Paul William Johnson
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul William Johnson, 58, Monon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Rensselaer, to the late Carl and Anna (Martin) Johnson. On April 22, 1993, he married Paula J. Mahaffey in Shelbyville, Tenn.; she survives.
Paul worked as a farm hand for Brian Huber at Huber Farms in Monon for 30 years. Prior to that, he drove a semi for a number of years. He was a member of the NRA. He collected toy tractors, trains and Hot Wheels. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, hunting and trapping. He cherished time with his family especially his children and grandchildren.
Also surviving are his children Kristy Johnson, Clarksville, Fla., Riley (Brianna) Mosby, Whitestown, Katie Johnson, Monticello, Christopher (Ashley) Johnson, Burnettville, and Jeramy (Brittany) Johnson, Francesville; brother Carl Dean Johnson, Monticello; grandchildren Spencer, Grace, Laney, Sawyer, Aria, Canann, Carmen, Addy, Tynleigh, Sophia, Allivia and Madison; and granddogs Leroy and Maggie.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Scott Johnson and Tom Martin; and infant sister Mary Elizabeth.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. until the time of services celebrating Paul's life at 1 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Brian Huber officiating.
Private burial will be in Monon Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
Funeral services provided by
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 5, 2020
Paula, I am sorry to hear of your loss. You and your family are in my prayers for comfort at this difficult time.
Anita Messer
Friend
November 5, 2020
We love you all!
Margaret Molencupp
Family
November 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Donna Bartlett
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
My sympathy.
Janice Malchow
November 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
PETE. KATHY Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved