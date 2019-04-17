Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Lee Ribbe. View Sign

Phillip Lee Ribbe, 82, Monticello, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in North Canton, Ohio, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born July 12, 1936, in Danville, Ill., to the late Clarence and Fern (Longer) Ribbe. On June 15, 1958, he married the former Marilyn Gerrard, who preceded him in death on Dec. 9, 2017.

Phil was a graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He had a distinguished career with NCR in Kankakee, Ill., for over 35 years and was a 25-year member of the CPC/100 Point Club for NCR's top salesmen.

He attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee, where he was a past president of the school board. During these school years, Phil was always present at his sons' sporting events, loudly cheering. He was a past president of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club and was a board member of the YMCA, where he was active playing hand ball and exercising.

After retiring, he and Marilyn moved to Monticello, where they were members of Monticello United Methodist Church. He served with Soup for the Soul ministry and sang in the church choir.

In addition, he served several years on the former White County Memorial Hospital Foundation Board. He enjoyed golfing, trading stocks, and expanding his music collection.

Phil is survived by his two sons, Charles (Teresa) Ribbe, Scottsdale, Ariz. and Richard (Marsha) Ribbe, North Canton, Ohio; five grandchildren: Tyler (Briana), Kara, Meredith (Bruce), Andrew and Alexander; and a great-granddaughter Riley.

Phil was also preceded in death by a sister, Beverly June Ribbe.

Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m. CST Thursday, April 25, at the Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee, and in Monticello on Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. EST until the time of the funeral service at noon EST, celebrating Phil's life at Monticello United Methodist Church, with Pastor Brian Beeks officiating.

Burial will be 10 a.m. CST Saturday, April 27, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Danville, Ill.

Memorial contributions may be given to Monticello United Methodist Church or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

