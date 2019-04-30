Phyllis Anne Shaw Wasson, 84, West Lafayette, formerly of rural Carroll County near Monticello, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at her residence, surrounded by her loving husband and children.
She was born July 19, 1934, in Logansport, to the late Harry and Mollie (Hoover) Shaw. Her marriage was to Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, at the United Methodist Church parsonage in Indianapolis, on March 3, 1951; he survives.
She attended Logansport High School and later received her GED in 1964. She worked for 20 years at the former White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello, retiring in 2005, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette.
She and her husband were very active in the church as greeters; she participated in their annual living nativity, assisted with funeral dinners, active in Caleb's Kin, Peacemaker ABF, and enjoyed her women's bible study group.
In 1968, she and her husband owned and operated Walnut Ridge Campground near Lake Freeman for many years. She loved her Maltese dogs, Casper and Mollie. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed watching the deer, raccoons and rabbit's around their property. She loved hummingbirds, and had feeders all around her home.
She and her husband enjoyed square dancing. And after retirement, they would be "campground hosts" at various Indiana state parks. She enjoyed cross stitching and crocheting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Elvis Presley's and Willie Nelson's music. She enjoyed working in her many flower gardens, and Purdue basketball.
A great woman of faith and love for the good Lord, she dearly loved her family and the many gatherings they shared together.
Survivors include her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, West Lafayette; son Rick (Cindy) Wasson, Monticello; daughter Mindy (Jim) Hoffman, Kerrville, Texas; son Greg (Kim) Wasson, Long Grove, Ill.; son Brad Wasson (sp) Joanna Lalich, Highland Park, Ill.; daughter Terri (John) Lhotka, Naperville, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, John; and brother Ed.
Friends may call Saturday from noon until her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi. Pastor Titus Curtis, of Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg, Colo., will officiate.
Burial will take place at Yeoman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 30 to May 6, 2019