Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Anne (Shaw) Wasson. View Sign Service Information Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi 421 E Main Street Delphi , IN 46923 (765)-564-4452 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Anne Shaw Wasson, 84, West Lafayette, formerly of rural Carroll County near Monticello, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at her residence, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

She was born July 19, 1934, in Logansport, to the late Harry and Mollie (Hoover) Shaw. Her marriage was to Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, at the United Methodist Church parsonage in Indianapolis, on March 3, 1951; he survives.

She attended Logansport High School and later received her GED in 1964. She worked for 20 years at the former White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello, retiring in 2005, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette.

She and her husband were very active in the church as greeters; she participated in their annual living nativity, assisted with funeral dinners, active in Caleb's Kin, Peacemaker ABF, and enjoyed her women's bible study group.

In 1968, she and her husband owned and operated Walnut Ridge Campground near Lake Freeman for many years. She loved her Maltese dogs, Casper and Mollie. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed watching the deer, raccoons and rabbit's around their property. She loved hummingbirds, and had feeders all around her home.

She and her husband enjoyed square dancing. And after retirement, they would be "campground hosts" at various Indiana state parks. She enjoyed cross stitching and crocheting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Elvis Presley's and Willie Nelson's music. She enjoyed working in her many flower gardens, and Purdue basketball.

A great woman of faith and love for the good Lord, she dearly loved her family and the many gatherings they shared together.

Survivors include her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, West Lafayette; son Rick (Cindy) Wasson, Monticello; daughter Mindy (Jim) Hoffman, Kerrville, Texas; son Greg (Kim) Wasson, Long Grove, Ill.; son Brad Wasson (sp) Joanna Lalich, Highland Park, Ill.; daughter Terri (John) Lhotka,

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, John; and brother Ed.

Friends may call Saturday from noon until her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi. Pastor Titus Curtis, of Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg, Colo., will officiate.

Burial will take place at Yeoman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

See: Phyllis Anne Shaw Wasson, 84, West Lafayette, formerly of rural Carroll County near Monticello, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at her residence, surrounded by her loving husband and children.She was born July 19, 1934, in Logansport, to the late Harry and Mollie (Hoover) Shaw. Her marriage was to Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, at the United Methodist Church parsonage in Indianapolis, on March 3, 1951; he survives.She attended Logansport High School and later received her GED in 1964. She worked for 20 years at the former White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello, retiring in 2005, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette.She and her husband were very active in the church as greeters; she participated in their annual living nativity, assisted with funeral dinners, active in Caleb's Kin, Peacemaker ABF, and enjoyed her women's bible study group.In 1968, she and her husband owned and operated Walnut Ridge Campground near Lake Freeman for many years. She loved her Maltese dogs, Casper and Mollie. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed watching the deer, raccoons and rabbit's around their property. She loved hummingbirds, and had feeders all around her home.She and her husband enjoyed square dancing. And after retirement, they would be "campground hosts" at various Indiana state parks. She enjoyed cross stitching and crocheting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Elvis Presley's and Willie Nelson's music. She enjoyed working in her many flower gardens, and Purdue basketball.A great woman of faith and love for the good Lord, she dearly loved her family and the many gatherings they shared together.Survivors include her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, West Lafayette; son Rick (Cindy) Wasson, Monticello; daughter Mindy (Jim) Hoffman, Kerrville, Texas; son Greg (Kim) Wasson, Long Grove, Ill.; son Brad Wasson (sp) Joanna Lalich, Highland Park, Ill.; daughter Terri (John) Lhotka, Naperville , Ill.; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her twin brother, John; and brother Ed.Friends may call Saturday from noon until her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi. Pastor Titus Curtis, of Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg, Colo., will officiate.Burial will take place at Yeoman Cemetery.Memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com. Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 30 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Naperville Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close