Phyllis S. Carlson
1937 - 2020
Phyllis S. Carlson, 83, of Monticello, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Monticello, to the late William and Elsie (Arthur) Gosman. She married Roy Dean Carlson and they later divorced. He preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Monticello High School and had worked at RCA, Bryan Manufacturing, Easton Tru-Flite, Walmart and as a bartender for Redman's Lodge.
Phyllis was a member of Monticello Christian Church. She was also a member of Redman's Lodge Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary and AMVETS Auxiliary. She enjoyed socializing at the Monticello Moose. She was a league bowler and participated in many statewide and national bowling tournaments.
She was a very social person and just liked being out and fellowshipping. Phyllis always hosted the family Christmas and always cherished time with her family.
Surviving are her children Pamela Howard, of Lafayette, Phillip (Lori) Carlson, of Francesville; grandchildren Amanda (Brett) Milton, Grant (Lisa) Howard, Samantha (Brian) Tandy, Shaina (Zach) Minnicus; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Anita (George) Sproles, of Monticello.
In addition to her parents and ex-husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Wenrick; grandson Brandon Carlson; and a great-grandson Trenton Tandy.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Rev. Chris Dodson, of Monticello Christian Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
Funeral services provided by
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 23, 2020
Sending my love and condolences to everyone who loved Phylliss!
Brook Leming
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alan & Debbie White
Friend
June 22, 2020
To Phylliss family members. It truly saddens my heart to receive news about your mom, grandma and family member. I loved visiting with her when I delivered her Mary Kay products. I have known her for so many years. She was truly a joy to chat with and a dear customer and friend . Hugs to you all, Trudy Krintz-Coopman
Trudy Krintz-Coopman
Friend
June 22, 2020
So sorry.Prayers for the family. She will be missed.
NANCY MURPHY
