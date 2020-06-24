Phyllis S. Carlson, 83, of Monticello, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Monticello, to the late William and Elsie (Arthur) Gosman. She married Roy Dean Carlson and they later divorced. He preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Monticello High School and had worked at RCA, Bryan Manufacturing, Easton Tru-Flite, Walmart and as a bartender for Redman's Lodge.
Phyllis was a member of Monticello Christian Church. She was also a member of Redman's Lodge Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary and AMVETS Auxiliary. She enjoyed socializing at the Monticello Moose. She was a league bowler and participated in many statewide and national bowling tournaments.
She was a very social person and just liked being out and fellowshipping. Phyllis always hosted the family Christmas and always cherished time with her family.
Surviving are her children Pamela Howard, of Lafayette, Phillip (Lori) Carlson, of Francesville; grandchildren Amanda (Brett) Milton, Grant (Lisa) Howard, Samantha (Brian) Tandy, Shaina (Zach) Minnicus; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Anita (George) Sproles, of Monticello.
In addition to her parents and ex-husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Wenrick; grandson Brandon Carlson; and a great-grandson Trenton Tandy.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Rev. Chris Dodson, of Monticello Christian Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.