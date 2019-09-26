|
Priscilla Jean Tyler Rector, 78, Fullerton, Calif., passed away Sept. 11, 2019.
She was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Hammond, to William Hubert Tyler Sr. and Myrtle Alderson Tyler. She had two older brothers, Robert Tyler and William H. Tyler Jr. Her family lived in New Orleans and then relocated to Monticello in 1946.
Priscilla graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959 and she remained in contact with many of her high school classmates and friends from the Nifty Fifties. She graduated from International College in Fort Wayne in 1960 and began a long career as a secretary and administrative clerk, beginning at Purdue University in the Registrars' Office and Entymology Department.
While working at Purdue, she met her husband of 48 years, James Owen Rector, of Roanoke, Va., where he was a Navy Enlisted Scientific Education Program student. They married in 1964 and upon Jim's graduation from Purdue and Officer Candidate school in Newport, R.I., they relocated first to San Diego and later to Fullerton.
Jim passed away in 2012.
Priscilla's career included Rohr Corporation in Chula Vista and Chevron Oil Field Research Company in La Habra, where she worked until 1999. She was employed by the City of Brea Police Department from 1999 until her passing on Sept. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her brother, William H. (Mary Ann) Tyler Jr., Monticello; sons Brian J. (Michele) Rector, Woodbury, Minn., and Darren B. Rector, Fullerton; and grandchildren Owen and Matilda, Orange, Calif.
Priscilla enjoyed all of her coworkers, friends and neighbors throughout her years, and she loved animals and reading.
