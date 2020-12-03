Dear Connie, Robyn and Scott,

What a wonderful man your husband/ dad was! Always a smile that I remember from when I was a young girl. He still had that smile and wonderful personality when I came in contact with him again at White Oak and ut was an honor to be able to care for him while I was there. Such a joy to be around and my heart goes put to you with your loss! I will miss him so much! I will keep you all in my prayers. Love you all very much!

Love Toni

Toni James

