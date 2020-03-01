|
Ralph "Whitey" Joslyn, 82, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at White Oaks Campus in Monticello.
He was born June 27, 1937, in Elsberry, Mo., to the late Adolphus and Ethel (Lawson) Joslyn. He graduated from Elsberry Schools. He served in the US Army.
He married Doris (Longshore) Hufford on Sept. 27, 1979 in Monticello; she survives.
He retired in 2002 as a bricklayer from Bricklayers Local #4 in Lafayette.
Mr. Joslyn was a member of the Monticello Christian Church, Murat Shrine, Tippecanoe Shrine Motor Patrol, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, Battle Ground Masonic F&A.M. and American Legion #492 in West Lafayette.
Along with his wife, Doris, he is survived by his daughters Lori Wells, of Illinois, and Lenae Romack (Randy), of Texas; step-children: Chester Hufford, of Monon, and Teresa Rogers, of Michigan; and grandchildren Jillian and Adam Romack.
He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Reeves; and brothers Ed, Wayne and Paul Joslyn.
Visitation will be noon Monday, March 2, 2020, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Chris Dodson will officiate. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens. Masonic Services just prior to the beginning of the Funeral Service. Military graveside rites by the Carroll County Honor Guard.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020