Raymond A. Page


1925 - 2020
Raymond A. Page Obituary
Raymond A. Page, 94, Monon, passed away March 8, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare Center.
He was born Nov. 2, 1925, in Francesville, and was married to Joan Page, who preceded him in death.
Raymond was a farmer by trade. He enjoyed farming, fishing, gardening and mowing.
He is survived by children Joseph (Stardust) Page, Kathy (Tom) Burbage, Connie Pulley; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents; wife Joan; sons Jerry and Chuck; siblings Virginia Stepp, Ila Quasebarth, Eugene Page, Ralph Cain, Morris Cain, Homer Cain; and son-in-law Jeff Pulley.
A graveside service will be at a later date for the family at Bedford Cemetery of Monon.
Raymond will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020
