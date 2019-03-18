Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond I. Berger. View Sign

Raymond I. Berger, 90, Star City, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Ray was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Pulaski, to the late Jacob and Rose Winter Berger. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1947, where he played baseball and basketball and also participated in drama.

Ray served in the US Army 46th Engineer Corps during the Korean War. While on leave, he married Charlotte Roth on July 21, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski; she survives.

Ray was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he had served on the parish council and as a lector. He also sang in the church choir and was a member of the Holy Name Society.

Ray worked for 48 years at Farmers Grain and Supply of Thornhope; the last 25 years as manager. At one time, he served on the Indian Creek Township Advisory Board and was a former member of the Northwest Indiana Grain Dealers Association.

Ray enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and canoeing. At age 75, he made his fourth trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota. In 1978, Ray and his canoe partner, Kerry Fox, won the Winamac Area Merchants Canoe Race on the Tippecanoe River. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making rocking horses for the grandkids, as well as Adirondack chairs.

Ray completed a lifelong dream of traveling to all 50 states and the District of Columbia. He and Charlotte were fortunate to have visited seven countries.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Roth Berger, Star City; daughter Christina Fugate, Monticello; sons Frederick (Sally) Berger, Rensselaer, Larry Berger, Monticello, Jonathan Berger, Indianapolis; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Stephanie, Katherine, Joseph, Adam, Samuel and Wade; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Rose Winter Berger; sisters Elizabeth Shedrow, Catherine Allen, Rosella Shields, Dorothy Keller; and brothers Donald F. Berger and Arthur Berger.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. EDT Sunday, March 17, at Frain Mortuary in Winamac.

A scriptural wake service will be 6 p.m. EDT Sunday, March 17, at the funeral home.

A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. EDT Monday, March 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski, with the Rev. Leroy Kinnaman officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery South in Pulaski. The American Legion and VFW will conduct military graveside services.

Memorial contributions may be made in the form of mass intentions.

