Rebecca S. Peck, 75, Monticello, passed away at 2:57 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Steens, Miss., to the late Louis and Mattie (Rector) Griffin. She married Marlyn L. Peck on April 15, 1967; he preceded her in death.
Rebecca was a graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City and later in life earned her associate degree from Ivy Tech. She worked most of her career as the plant manager for Dwyer Products in Michigan City.
She was a member of Faith City Assembly of God and the Moose, both of Michigan City.
She enjoyed Yahtzee, playing 10,000, going to the gambling boat, and eating at Red Lobster. She cherished the holidays and loved making each one special for her family.
Surviving are her children Marlyn L. (Marlo) Peck Jr., Louisville, Ky., Marryt (Justin) Minnick, Idaville; siblings Annette (Geoff) Phillips, Martha Sheets, James (Thelma) Griffin, Terry (Rita) Griffin, Jackie (Terry) Thomas, Evelyn (Paul) Teer, Betty (Steve) Whatley, Peggy (Rick) Defoor; and grandchildren Marlanda Minnick, Austin (Katy) Peck, Alexus Peck, Jordan Peck and Payton Peck.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Perry and Theron Griffin.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT Monday, June 24, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Funeral services celebrating Rebecca's life will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with Rev. Brian Beeks, of Monticello United Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
