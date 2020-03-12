|
|
Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, 89, West Lafayette, died at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette.
He was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Carroll County, near Burrows, to the late Brady and Florence Roth Wasson. His marriage was to Phyllis Anne Shaw in Indianapolis on March 3, 1951; she preceded him in death on April 29, 2019.
He was a 1949 graduate of Delphi High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, in the signal corps during the Korean War, from Jan. 2, 1952, until being honorably discharged in August 1953.
He worked in sales and was service manager for Wasson Buick Pontiac in Delphi, for several years, and was in sales for the former Loy Roofing Co. in Delphi. Then in 1968, he and his wife owned and operated Walnut Ridge Campground near Lake Freeman for many years.
Dick knew, as a small business owner, that you have to do all the maintenance and repairs you can by yourself to help with the overhead, and he truly was an innovator when it came to doing just that. He took great pride in keeping the campground in great shape for the many families that would use it year after year.
He was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette and was very active in the church as a greeter. He participated in the church's annual living Nativity, was active with Caleb's Kin, and Peacemaker ABF.
He was a member of the former Delphi Masonic Lodge. He and his wife enjoyed square dancing, and after they retired they became "campground hosts" at various Indiana state parks. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, was an avid reader of Western novels. He enjoyed buying cars that needed fixing up, and then selling them locally.
He and his wife enjoyed attending the Covered Bridge Festival, and loved to drive through the country admiring the fall foliage. He loved his German shepherd, Paige.
Dick's greatest love was for his family. He enjoyed all the gatherings they would share. Dick also had a deep-seated faith in the good Lord. He was always thankful for the many blessing he gave to his family.
Surviving are son Rick (Cindy) Wasson, Monticello; daughter Mindy (Jim) Hoffman, Kerrville, Texas; son Greg (Kim) Wasson, Long Grove, Ill.; son Brad Wasson (sp) Joanna Lalich, Highland Park, Ill.; daughter Terri (John) Lhotka, Naperville, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Melba Aldrich; and a brother, Virgil "Spud" Wasson.
There will be no visitation prior to his celebration of life service at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi. Pastor Titus Curtis, of White Flag Christian Church in St. Louis, Mo., is officiating.
Burial will take place at Yeoman Cemetery, with Carroll County Honor Guard providing military rites.
Memorial contributions to Stephen Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation; envelopes available at the funeral home, or use this link, www.tunnel2towers.org
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020