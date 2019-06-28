Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard G. Chancellor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard G. "Dick" Chancellor passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility.

He was born in Muncie and was a 1953 graduate of Muncie Central High School. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, he worked in the automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace industries, and retired from Honeywell International (Bendix Corporation).

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Sherry (Wooldridge).

He is survived by three children: Kent (Diane) Chancellor, Naples, Fla., Kelly Barrett, Mishawaka, Kamala Chancellor, Niles, Mich.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins and nieces.

Dick was also preceded in death by his parents, Ewing P. and Carol "Bratton" Chancellor; and a younger sister, Judith Anne.

Private family services will be conducted.

Kaniewski Funeral Homes, South Bend, is handling arrangements.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Avondale United Methodist Church, 1314 W. 10th Street, Muncie. Richard G. "Dick" Chancellor passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility.He was born in Muncie and was a 1953 graduate of Muncie Central High School. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, he worked in the automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace industries, and retired from Honeywell International (Bendix Corporation).He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Sherry (Wooldridge).He is survived by three children: Kent (Diane) Chancellor, Naples, Fla., Kelly Barrett, Mishawaka, Kamala Chancellor, Niles, Mich.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins and nieces.Dick was also preceded in death by his parents, Ewing P. and Carol "Bratton" Chancellor; and a younger sister, Judith Anne.Private family services will be conducted.Kaniewski Funeral Homes, South Bend, is handling arrangements.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Avondale United Methodist Church, 1314 W. 10th Street, Muncie. Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from June 28 to July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close