Richard G. "Dick" Chancellor passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility.
He was born in Muncie and was a 1953 graduate of Muncie Central High School. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, he worked in the automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace industries, and retired from Honeywell International (Bendix Corporation).
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Sherry (Wooldridge).
He is survived by three children: Kent (Diane) Chancellor, Naples, Fla., Kelly Barrett, Mishawaka, Kamala Chancellor, Niles, Mich.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins and nieces.
Dick was also preceded in death by his parents, Ewing P. and Carol "Bratton" Chancellor; and a younger sister, Judith Anne.
Private family services will be conducted.
Kaniewski Funeral Homes, South Bend, is handling arrangements.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Avondale United Methodist Church, 1314 W. 10th Street, Muncie.
