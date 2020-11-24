1/1
Richard Michael "Bud" Weidner
1931 - 2020
Richard "Bud" Michael Weidner, 89, Monticello, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 1, 1931, in Cissna Park, Ill., to William and Esther Florence (Swanson) Weidner. He grew up in Cissna Park, Fowler and Delphi.
He is a 1949 graduate of Delphi High School. Bud continued his education at Purdue University as a proud Boilermaker, earning a BS in civil engineering in 1953. He then served two years in the US Army, one year stationed in Germany.
Bud started his career at an engineering consulting firm in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1955. On a celebrated "cold day in January" (Jan. 24, 1959), Bud married Shirley Ann Laubscher in Rankin, Ill. They built a home in Crystal Lake, Ill., and began raising their family of four daughters.
In 1975, Bud and his family moved to Okemos, Mich., where he became a partner in an engineering firm. In 1989, Bud retired and relocated to Monticello, where he established an engineering practice from his home until 2000.
In retirement, he lent his engineering expertise to the communities of Monticello and Delphi, contributing to projects such as the Monticello Food Pantry and the Delphi Canal.
Bud was an active member of Monticello Christian Church. He was a Kiwanis member for more than 50 years with membership in Crystal Lake, Okemos and Monticello. He also was a life member of the Knight of Pythias.
Bud and Shirley enjoyed many travels during their 61 years together, which included several European trips as well as visits to all 50 US states.
In his woodworking shop, he enjoyed making furniture and other wooden items for family and friends. Other interests included the great outdoors, biking, camping, photography and genealogy.
He usually began his day with a Sudoku puzzle. He was known and loved for his quick wit in making puns, keeping family and friends laughing and on their toes! Important to Bud was spending time with his family as well as church friends.
Bud is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters Denise (Charles) Carlson, of Berkeley, Calif., Gayle Hall, of Erie, Colo., Tara (Tom Roidt) Weidner, Portland, Ore., Tama Weidner, of Berkeley; and grandchildren Corinne Hall, Fort Collins, Colo., and Cordis (Abby) Weidner Hall, Boulder, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Janet Weidner Carlson, Carole Weidner Kinney, Mary Elizabeth Weidner Kesler; three infant brothers, William, Robert, James; one infant sister, Mildred; and son-in-law Eric Hall.
At a later date, he will be laid to rest in Cissna Park Cemetery, Cissna Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monticello Christian Church or Monticello Kiwanis Club Foundation.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Friends and family are also invited to attend Bud's Memorial Service via a prerecorded stream. The prerecorded streaming link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zmgnOg48j4.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
