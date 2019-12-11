|
Richard Wayne "Dick" Kruzick , 72, was called home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Dick was born Dec. 31, 1946, in Northville, Mich., to Hubert Paul Kruzick and Marguerite Maxine (Swanson) Kruzick. The family then moved to Winamac, where Dick graduated from Winamac Community High School in 1964. He studied business at Ball State University for one year, followed by a second year at the University of Hawaii.
Dick enlisted in the US Air Force in August 1966 and married Theresa Jane "Tari" Roth on April 1, 1967, while he was on leave. They were stationed briefly at Chanute Air Force Base (Illinois), followed by Edwards Air Force Base (California), where Dick studied Spanish, hoping to be sent to Spain. Instead, he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served a one-year tour, and then ended his military service at Dover Air Force Base (Delaware), where son, Robert was born.
Dick was honorably discharged in August 1970. He and Tari returned to Indiana and Dick resumed his studies at Ball State University, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. The day after graduation, their daughter Ericka was born.
Dick was an incredibly dedicated and loyal employee, serving Galbreath Inc. in Winamac for 38 years. He also worked with his brother, Kent Kruzick, at Bobko Inc., at the Knox and Michigan City locations. Dick loved computer work and was always willing and able to help others with technology.
Dick retired on his 65th birthday in 2011, and he and Tari moved to The Villages, Fla., for a short time, where Dick enjoyed pickleball, golf cart rides and walks with Tari. Dick was diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA) on Feb. 14, 2013, and he and Tari returned to Winamac.
During his courageous battle with MSA, Dick's God-given calmness and sense of contentment served him well. He enjoyed old movies, bird watching, stories of the grandkids, and visits from his faithful family and friends.
Dick was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, enjoying many games with his family and friends over the years at Wrigley Field and from the comfort of his home. One of the greatest nights of his life was watching the Cubs win the World Series title in 2016.
Dick was extremely proud of his five grandsons, each holding a special place in his heart: Ryan Kruzick, Goshen, a 2017 graduate of the University of Kentucky, and Dylan Kruzick, who attends Northridge High School in Middlebury; Jonah Crist, Winamac, who attends Purdue University Northwest; and Matthew Crist and Martin Crist, who attend Winamac Community High School.
Dick was a member of Bethel Bible Church and he loved studying Revelations. His favorite Bible verse was, "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all things will be added to you." MATTHEW 6:33 (NAS)
Dick is survived and remembered with love by his wife, Tari; his son Robert (Kimberly) Kruzick, Michigan; his daughter Ericka (John) Crist, Winamac; his five beloved grandsons; and his brothers Larry (Trude) Kruzick, Florida, David (Mary) Kelton, Virginia, Tom (Mary) Kruzick, Florida, and Kent (Diane) Kruzick, Winamac; as well as several nieces and nephews.
His parents, Hube and Maxine Kruzick, preceded him in death.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. EST Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Bethel Bible Church in Winamac, with Pastor Joe Mollet, of Dunes Hospice, officiating. The American Legion and will provide military honors. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. EST until the time of services.
In Dick's memory, and in lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial contributions to the . www.woundedwarriorproject.com.
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019