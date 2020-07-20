1/1
Rita Ruemler
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Ruemler, 90, Brookston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.
Rita had been a resident of the Brookston community since 1969.
She was born March 12, 1930, in Monticello, to the late Fred and Lorraine (Kelly) Menk. Her first marriage was to Frederick Ruemler Jr. on Nov. 30, 1946, in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1981. Rita later married Francis J. Holcomb on July 5, 1997. He preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2003.
Rita was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds, Altar Rosary Society, Chalmers American Legion Auxiliary, and Volunteer for Literacy of White County.
Rita served as secretary to the superintendent of Frontier School Corporation until her retirement in 1992. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, knitting, crocheting, reading, fishing trips, wintering in Florida, and weekly outings with the exercise group.
She is survived by her children Mary Foulks, Monticello, Larry (Laurie) Ruemler, Aliquippa, Pa., Dennis (Candace) Ruemler, Elkhart, Tom Ruemler, Bloomington, Lynn Ruemler, Tulsa, Okla., and Tim Ruemler, Bonita Springs, Fla.; step-son John Holcomb, San Antonio, Texas; son-in-law Greg Asher, Fredericksburg, Va.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Rita is also survived by her brother Kenneth (Edna) Menk, Prattville, Ala.; sister-in-law Donna Menk, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews who also survive.
Preceding her in death, along with her late husbands and parents, are an infant son Charles; daughter Marjorie Asher; brothers Bryce and Lance Menk; son-in-law George; and three daughters-in-law, Cindy, Pam and Debbie.
A rosary service will begin at 4:45 p.m. EST, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home, of Brookston. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. EST Friday, July 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds. Fr. Fintan Cummings will officiate.
Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Reynolds.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved