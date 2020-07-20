Rita Ruemler, 90, Brookston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.
Rita had been a resident of the Brookston community since 1969.
She was born March 12, 1930, in Monticello, to the late Fred and Lorraine (Kelly) Menk. Her first marriage was to Frederick Ruemler Jr. on Nov. 30, 1946, in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1981. Rita later married Francis J. Holcomb on July 5, 1997. He preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2003.
Rita was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds, Altar Rosary Society, Chalmers American Legion Auxiliary, and Volunteer for Literacy of White County.
Rita served as secretary to the superintendent of Frontier School Corporation until her retirement in 1992. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, knitting, crocheting, reading, fishing trips, wintering in Florida, and weekly outings with the exercise group.
She is survived by her children Mary Foulks, Monticello, Larry (Laurie) Ruemler, Aliquippa, Pa., Dennis (Candace) Ruemler, Elkhart, Tom Ruemler, Bloomington, Lynn Ruemler, Tulsa, Okla., and Tim Ruemler, Bonita Springs, Fla.; step-son John Holcomb, San Antonio, Texas; son-in-law Greg Asher, Fredericksburg, Va.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Rita is also survived by her brother Kenneth (Edna) Menk, Prattville, Ala.; sister-in-law Donna Menk, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews who also survive.
Preceding her in death, along with her late husbands and parents, are an infant son Charles; daughter Marjorie Asher; brothers Bryce and Lance Menk; son-in-law George; and three daughters-in-law, Cindy, Pam and Debbie.
A rosary service will begin at 4:45 p.m. EST, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home, of Brookston. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. EST Friday, July 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds. Fr. Fintan Cummings will officiate.
Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Reynolds.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.