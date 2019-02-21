Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Crist. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Crist, 73, Jefferson City, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

He was born March 26, 1945, in Pittsburg. He was united in marriage on Sept. 13, 1970, to Carolyn Sue (Fowler) Crist, in Flora.

Robert attended Ivy Tech College in Lafayette, where he later became an Indy car mechanic. He also worked at Buick Chrysler and Ford.

He cherished the many years singing and playing with the Gray Fox Band with his wife, Carolyn. He enjoyed being outdoors gardening and farming, but most of all treasured the times spent with his daughter, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Loralyn (Steve) Holtmeier, Jefferson City; brothers William "Bill" (Kay) Crist and Elmer (Patsy) Crist; sister Kay (Rick) Burge; grandchildren: Talia (Michael) Smith, Monticello, and Lucy Best (Michael Pope), Jefferson City; and great-grandchildren Coltin Ryan, Myca Elaine, Avalyn Rhiannon and Cash Steven.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sue (Fowler) Crist; and sister Norma Smith.

Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors.

Interment will be private for the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Versailles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 W. Main St., Jefferson City.

2613 WEST MAIN STREET

JEFFERSON CITY , MO 65109

