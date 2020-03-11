Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dale "Bob" Hunt


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dale "Bob" Hunt Obituary
Robert Dale "Bob" Hunt, 87, Middletown, Del., (formerly of Star City), went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family, after a year-long struggle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Delphi, to the late Dale Alford and Amelia Mina (Williams) Hunt. On March 4, 1951, at White Oak United Methodist Church in Headlee, he married Patricia June "Pat" Nordyke; she passed away on Dec. 22, 2016. He desired to reunite with her in Heaven and his prayer was answered two days after their anniversary.
Bob had lived in Star City on the family farm most all his life before moving to Middletown, Del., to be with his son.
During his working years, at different times, he owned a motel in Elkhart and one in Gibson City, Ill.
The home where Bob and his late wife, Pat, lived in rural Star City, was the same home in which Pat grew up. They were both proud the farm had been in the family for more than 100 years.
He also wintered in Sun City, Ariz., for 20 years.
Bob and Pat had a very dedicated life for each other.
He was a member of Zion Bethel Church and Libanus Masonic Lodge 154 F.& A.M., both of Monticello.
Bob had a deep faith in the Lord. He had an adventurous spirit that led to travel and learning any skill he desired.
His favorite hobby was repairing watches.
Surviving are son Mikeal "Mike" (Carol) Hunt, Middletown; daughter Susan Hunt, Kokomo; four grandchildren: Jennifer Hineline, Fairmont, Pa., Christopher Porter, Kissimmee, Fla., Rebekah Aloe, Avoca, Pa., Christine Butler, Middletown; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Alford and Amelia Mina (Williams) Hunt; wife Patricia June "Pat" (Nordyke) Hunt; and grandson Johnathan Porter.
Visitation will be noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff Messer, of Zion Bethel Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.
Memorials may be given to Zion Bethel Church of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -