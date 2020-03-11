|
Robert Dale "Bob" Hunt, 87, Middletown, Del., (formerly of Star City), went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family, after a year-long struggle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Delphi, to the late Dale Alford and Amelia Mina (Williams) Hunt. On March 4, 1951, at White Oak United Methodist Church in Headlee, he married Patricia June "Pat" Nordyke; she passed away on Dec. 22, 2016. He desired to reunite with her in Heaven and his prayer was answered two days after their anniversary.
Bob had lived in Star City on the family farm most all his life before moving to Middletown, Del., to be with his son.
During his working years, at different times, he owned a motel in Elkhart and one in Gibson City, Ill.
The home where Bob and his late wife, Pat, lived in rural Star City, was the same home in which Pat grew up. They were both proud the farm had been in the family for more than 100 years.
He also wintered in Sun City, Ariz., for 20 years.
Bob and Pat had a very dedicated life for each other.
He was a member of Zion Bethel Church and Libanus Masonic Lodge 154 F.& A.M., both of Monticello.
Bob had a deep faith in the Lord. He had an adventurous spirit that led to travel and learning any skill he desired.
His favorite hobby was repairing watches.
Surviving are son Mikeal "Mike" (Carol) Hunt, Middletown; daughter Susan Hunt, Kokomo; four grandchildren: Jennifer Hineline, Fairmont, Pa., Christopher Porter, Kissimmee, Fla., Rebekah Aloe, Avoca, Pa., Christine Butler, Middletown; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Alford and Amelia Mina (Williams) Hunt; wife Patricia June "Pat" (Nordyke) Hunt; and grandson Johnathan Porter.
Visitation will be noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff Messer, of Zion Bethel Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.
Memorials may be given to Zion Bethel Church of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020