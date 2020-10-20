Robert E. "Bob" Snoeberger, 72, of Idaville, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born March 11, 1948, in Monticello, he was the son to the late Ralph and Dorothy (John) Snoeberger. On Nov. 9, 1968, he married Linda L. Karns at Center Presbyterian Church; she survives.
Robert was a farmer and a supporter of International tractors. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed drag racing at Bunker Hill Drag Strip, bowling, spending time with this family and playing with his grandchildren.
Surviving along with his wife are four sons, Matthew (Marcy) Snoeberger, of Logansport, and Matthew Wright, Tyler Wright and Isaiah Wright, all of Idaville; daughter Tracie (Les) Wolford, of Winamac; four grandsons, Dannie Hoffer and Dalton Hoffer, of North Judson, Ian Snoeberger and Aiden Snoeberger, of Logansport; granddaughter Shaelee (Jonathan Sands) Shepherd, of Peru; great grandson Ander Sands; three great-granddaughters, Waverly Sands, Emry Sands and Adely Sands; and three sisters, Paula (Dale) Trueblood, Karen (John) Million and Lou Anne (Randy) Smith.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Tona Marie Snoeberger and Tina Lee Snoeberger
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Gundrum Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery near Burnettsville.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
You may leave condolences and sign Bob's guestbook online at www.gundrumcares.com.