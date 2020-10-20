1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Snoeberger
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. "Bob" Snoeberger, 72, of Idaville, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born March 11, 1948, in Monticello, he was the son to the late Ralph and Dorothy (John) Snoeberger. On Nov. 9, 1968, he married Linda L. Karns at Center Presbyterian Church; she survives.
Robert was a farmer and a supporter of International tractors. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed drag racing at Bunker Hill Drag Strip, bowling, spending time with this family and playing with his grandchildren.
Surviving along with his wife are four sons, Matthew (Marcy) Snoeberger, of Logansport, and Matthew Wright, Tyler Wright and Isaiah Wright, all of Idaville; daughter Tracie (Les) Wolford, of Winamac; four grandsons, Dannie Hoffer and Dalton Hoffer, of North Judson, Ian Snoeberger and Aiden Snoeberger, of Logansport; granddaughter Shaelee (Jonathan Sands) Shepherd, of Peru; great grandson Ander Sands; three great-granddaughters, Waverly Sands, Emry Sands and Adely Sands; and three sisters, Paula (Dale) Trueblood, Karen (John) Million and Lou Anne (Randy) Smith.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Tona Marie Snoeberger and Tina Lee Snoeberger
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Gundrum Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery near Burnettsville.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
You may leave condolences and sign Bob's guestbook online at www.gundrumcares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
1603 East Broadway
Logansport, IN 46947
(574) 753-3138
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved