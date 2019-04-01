Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Easterday. View Sign

Robert L. "Bob" Easterday, 75, Monon, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family members.

He was born April 25, 1943, in Goodland, to the late Eugene and Frances (Pearson) Easterday. Shortly after, his mother Frances married Lyonel "Muggs" Beasey; from that point forward "Muggs" assumed the role of Bob's father. Bob was a 1962 graduate of Wolcott High School.

Bob met the love of his life, Ruby, on a train during a senior trip to New York City and Washington, D.C. He later married Ruby Phelps on July 14, 1963, in Rensselaer, at the First Church of the Nazarene; she survives.

Bob was a longtime member of Monon First Baptist Church, where he was past deacon and trustee. Bob and Ruby recently became members of Monon United Methodist Church.

Bob started out working for Sears Roebuck of Rensselaer and RCA of Monticello before owning and operating Monon Sunoco with his wife, Ruby. Bob and Ruby's Sunoco Station was a staple of the community for over 20 years, always focused on service above and beyond. After the service station, Bob worked at Wabash National of Lafayette in warehouse material planning for 18 years, retiring in 2009.

In his spare time, Bob greatly enjoyed coaching youth summer baseball teams and coached at the high school level for North White. Bob was also dedicated to mentoring his children and grandchildren through their athletic seasons as well.

In his younger years, he enjoyed softball, fishing, spending quality time with his family, and was an avid Indiana University basketball fan. Bob was a staple of the Monon community for over 50 years and will be greatly missed.

Surviving along with wife are children Mary (Brian) Pogue, Monon, Pam (Tom) Banks, Buffalo, and Bobby (Sherry) Easterday, Lewisburg, Tenn.; siblings Marilyn (Ron) Mahoney, Sun City, Ariz., Nancy (Ron) Seymour, Union, Ky., Jon (Tammy) Beasey, Kokomo, and Toni Onken, Monon. Also surviving are grandchildren T.C. (Ericka) Banks, Hillary (Nick) Walker, Ryan Easterday, Anthony Easterday, Devon Easterday, Dylan Easterday, Hunter Pogue, and Luke Logsdon; and one great-granddaughter, Taylor Walker.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were a stepfather, "Muggs" Beasey; and brother-in-law Dennis Onken.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. EST Thursday, April 4, at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. EST Friday, April 5, also at Clapper Family Funeral Home. Pastor Russ Alley, of Monon United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Interment will follow in Bedford Cemetery of Monon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Robert L. "Bob" Easterday Memorial Fund to be used for a later good for North White athletics.

197 IN-16

Monon , IN 47959

