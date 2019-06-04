Ronald C. "Ron" Gross, 79, Monticello (Norway), passed away at 3:45 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Monticello Healthcare Center.
He was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Tipton County, to the late Milford and Florence (Rhode) Gross. On April 23, 1971, in Lafayette, he married Donna J. Glassburn; she survives.
Ron owned and operated the Norway Bait and Tackle Shop of rural Monticello (Norway) for over 40 years and drove a school bus (Bus 7) for the Twin Lakes School Corporation for 19 years.
Ron did a lot of rod and reel repair while running the bait and tackle shop.
Surviving are wife Donna J. Gross, Monticello (Norway); seven children: Amy J. Miller, Burnettsville, Jennifer (Robert) Lay, Kokomo, Elder Miller, Veedersburg, Timothy "Tim" (Starla) Gross, Indianapolis, Melvin Gross, Kokomo, Larry D. Gross, Monticello, and Carl D. Gross, Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Phil (Sharon) Gross, Plainfield, John Gross, Kokomo, and Fred (Trina) Gross, Kokomo; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Florence (Rhode) Gross; daughter Teresa F. Lewis; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at the Ever Rest Memorial Park, 8315 E. Logansport Road, Logansport. Entombment will follow.
Memorials may be given to the wishes of the donor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Miller–Roscka Funeral Home is honored to have assisted the family with arrangements.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from June 4 to June 10, 2019