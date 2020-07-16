Roy William Smith, 68, Richmond, passed away July 10, 2020. After a lengthy battle with cancer, he spent his final days at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Kankakee, Ill., to Russell and Elaine Smith.
Roy graduated from East Ridge High School in 1969. He worked nearly 40 years in the plastics industry and took great pride in his job. He truly relished the friends he made during his time at Gilbert Plastics in Kankakee; Landis Plastics in Monticello; and Berry Plastics in Richmond.
Roy was known for his love of Allis-Chalmers tractors. He enjoyed attending tractor shows, collecting model tractors and trains, and restoring his father's 1953 Allis-Chalmers WD tractor. Most of all, he took great pride in his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and was a great support whenever called upon.
He is survived by Teresa, his wife of 41 years; daughter Jenifer (Christopher) Gesell, Clarksville, Md., sons Robert (Laura) Smith, Indianapolis, Michael Linton, Richmond, and Jace (Laura) Smith, Westfield; and nine grandchildren.
He is also survived by siblings Russell Lee (Brenda) Smith, Grand Valley, Ill., Rodney (Beth) Smith, Mountain Lake, Minn., and Paula (Tucker) Hubly, Kankakee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Kathryn (Smith) Bixenman.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 1 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 12010 Allisonville Road, Fishers. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service will begin at 3 p.m. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roy's name to the American Cancer Society
.
Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, assisted the family with arrangements.