Russell Eugene Abbott, 84, Crawfordsville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Headlee, to the late Russell Paul and Odell (Bailey) Abbott. On April 24, 1955, in Monticello, he married the love of his life, Kay Bettymae Swartz.
Russell graduated from Monon High School in 1953 and later attended Porter College in Indianapolis. Throughout the years, he worked at Lafayette Life Insurance and retired from Ben Hur Life Insurance Company as the computer manager.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, being a mechanic, doing anything outdoors, and worked as suite security for A.J Foyt at the Indianapolis 500. He was a regular pool player at the Bank Cigar Store and a member of the Young at Heart Bowling League at Plaza Lanes, the Municipal Senior Golf League, and Southmont Athletic Boosters.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay Abbott, Crawfordsville; three children, Rhonda (Frank) Wright-Limas, Rushford, Minn., Russell (Robin) Abbott, Richmond Hill, Ga., and John Abbott, Morrow, Ohio; a sister, Willa Jo Render, Des Moines, Wash.; nine grandchildren: Eric (Sara) Wright, Kristine (Mark) Jarboe, Rachelle (Matt) Rice, Ryan Abbott, Rebecca (Michael) Alvarez, Gabriel (Macon) Wright, Bailey Moak, Shelby (Cory) Donnini and Paige Abbott; 11 great-grandchildren: Samantha, Owen, Levi, Grant, Sean, Patrick, Lilly, Oliver, Zuri, Ross and Mallory; and his many cats.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing and private family graveside service on Saturday, April 11 at Oak Hill Cemetery South.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16, 2020