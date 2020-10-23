1/1
Sharlene K. Haimbaugh
1936 - 2020
Sharlene K. Haimbaugh 84, Rochester, passed away at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 3, 1936, in Monticello, the daughter of Paul Eldo and Opal Lavon (Spencer) Shull. On April 5, 1963, at Kewanna United Methodist Church, she married Allison Haimbaugh Jr.; he survives.
Mrs. Haimbaugh had been a homemaker. She enjoyed taking care of her family, home, and having coffee with her friends.
Survivors include her husband Allison Haimbaugh Jr., Rochester; children Neal (Kerrie) Haimbaugh, Culver, Kenneth Paul Haimbaugh, Rochester, Kimberly Alison (Kevin) Boyer, Mentone; grandchildren Hayden Haimbaugh, Abby Haimbaugh, Ike Haimbaugh, Hannah Haimbaugh, all of Culver, Joshua Edward Haimbaugh, Anthony James Haimbaugh, both of Rochester; brothers Charles (Kathy) Shull, Georgia, William (Karen) Shull, Wisconsin; and sister Dana Nichols, Connecticut.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gravesides services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rochester.
Memorial contributions may be made to D.A.V. or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
