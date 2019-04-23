Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon G. Graham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon G. Graham, 88, Rochester, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Chase Center.

Born July 22, 1930, in White County, she was the daughter of the late Damon and Grace (Fry) Nice. On July 17, 1948, she married Lowell "Toad" Graham. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2013.

She formerly worked as a bookkeeper for John Deere in Rochester and Warsaw.

She was a member of White Oak United Methodist Church. She also attended Safe Harbor Church in Rochester, where she served as Secretary.

Survivors include sons Jack (Judy) Graham, Lucerne and Tim (Cheryl) Graham, Bainville, Mont.; daughter Vicky (Russell) Dugan, Rochester; eight grandchildren: Nicole Smiley, Jennifer Gamble, Calie Wineinger, Ty Graham, Lane Graham, Nathan (Emily) Graham, Emily (John) Kim and Kurt (Kathleen) Graham; seven great-grandchildren: Ashley (Dalton) Zellers, Cody Gamble, Abigail and Valerie Kim, Lucas and Lauren Graham, and Brooke Wineinger; and two great-great-grandchildren, Echo Gamble and Maddox Gamble.

Also preceding in death are one brother and two sisters.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Dirk Raderstorf officiating.

Burial will be at Pro Cemetery in Headlee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pro Cemetery c/o Steve Crosby, 10928 E. 1100 North, Star City, IN 46985

Please sign Sharon's online guest book at Sharon G. Graham, 88, Rochester, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Chase Center.Born July 22, 1930, in White County, she was the daughter of the late Damon and Grace (Fry) Nice. On July 17, 1948, she married Lowell "Toad" Graham. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2013.She formerly worked as a bookkeeper for John Deere in Rochester and Warsaw.She was a member of White Oak United Methodist Church. She also attended Safe Harbor Church in Rochester, where she served as Secretary.Survivors include sons Jack (Judy) Graham, Lucerne and Tim (Cheryl) Graham, Bainville, Mont.; daughter Vicky (Russell) Dugan, Rochester; eight grandchildren: Nicole Smiley, Jennifer Gamble, Calie Wineinger, Ty Graham, Lane Graham, Nathan (Emily) Graham, Emily (John) Kim and Kurt (Kathleen) Graham; seven great-grandchildren: Ashley (Dalton) Zellers, Cody Gamble, Abigail and Valerie Kim, Lucas and Lauren Graham, and Brooke Wineinger; and two great-great-grandchildren, Echo Gamble and Maddox Gamble.Also preceding in death are one brother and two sisters.Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Dirk Raderstorf officiating.Burial will be at Pro Cemetery in Headlee.Memorial contributions may be made to Pro Cemetery c/o Steve Crosby, 10928 E. 1100 North, Star City, IN 46985Please sign Sharon's online guest book at www.ransfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close