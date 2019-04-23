Sharon G. Graham, 88, Rochester, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Chase Center.
Born July 22, 1930, in White County, she was the daughter of the late Damon and Grace (Fry) Nice. On July 17, 1948, she married Lowell "Toad" Graham. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2013.
She formerly worked as a bookkeeper for John Deere in Rochester and Warsaw.
She was a member of White Oak United Methodist Church. She also attended Safe Harbor Church in Rochester, where she served as Secretary.
Survivors include sons Jack (Judy) Graham, Lucerne and Tim (Cheryl) Graham, Bainville, Mont.; daughter Vicky (Russell) Dugan, Rochester; eight grandchildren: Nicole Smiley, Jennifer Gamble, Calie Wineinger, Ty Graham, Lane Graham, Nathan (Emily) Graham, Emily (John) Kim and Kurt (Kathleen) Graham; seven great-grandchildren: Ashley (Dalton) Zellers, Cody Gamble, Abigail and Valerie Kim, Lucas and Lauren Graham, and Brooke Wineinger; and two great-great-grandchildren, Echo Gamble and Maddox Gamble.
Also preceding in death are one brother and two sisters.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Dirk Raderstorf officiating.
Burial will be at Pro Cemetery in Headlee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pro Cemetery c/o Steve Crosby, 10928 E. 1100 North, Star City, IN 46985
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019