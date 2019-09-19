Home

Shelly K. Curwick


1958 - 2019
Shelly K. Curwick Obituary
Shelly K. Curwick, 60, of Flora (formerly of Monon), passed away at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, in Lafayette, with her sisters by her side.
She was born Oct. 29, 1958, in Lafayette, to the late Glenn E. and Norma J. (Smith) Curwick.
She spent the first 27 years of her life living with her parents, Glenn and Norma, in the Monon area. Shelly lived in the CDC Group Home and worked at the CDC Workshop, both of Monticello, for more than 27 years. She moved to Flora seven years ago.
Surviving are three sisters, Connie Jo (Royce "Snuff") Boardman, Monon, Karen Sue (Francis) Allen, Burnettsville, and Sherry Lynn (Richard "Rick") Haynes, Springfield, Mo.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Shelly was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn E. and Norma J. (Smith) Curwick.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, for a memorial graveside celebration of life service at Bedford Cemetery in rural Monon, with Rev. Paul Scott, of First Baptist Church of Burnettsville, officiating.
Memorials may be given to White County Special Olympics. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and at the funeral home.
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
