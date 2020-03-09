|
Shirley Ann Julien, 68, Monticello, formerly of Yeoman, passed away at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Lafayette, to the late Leland V. and Dona (Rockhill) Julien.
Shirley was a 1970 graduate of Twin Lakes High School. She had worked at Shultz Department Store, Ben Franklin, and the Monticello Herald Journal.
She had attended the Yeoman United Methodist Church.
She loved watching girl's softball and boy's Little League World Series. She was an avid reader of suspense novels written by James Patterson and Mary Higgins Clark. She also enjoyed playing Farkle with her apartment community center friends.
Surviving are her siblings Sarah (Randy) Chapman, Avon, Larry Julien, Monticello, Marilyn (Bob) Loomis, Loveland, Colo., and Barb L. Julien (companion, Dean Berkshire), Delphi; nieces Jill (Mark) Huber, Katy (James) Cortez, Elizabeth Rance; and nephews Thad (Bobbi) Julien, Mike (Anna) Loomis and Sam (Nichole) Rance.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Julien; and nephew Trevor Bowsher.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Funeral services celebrating Shirley's life will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Bob Houser officiating.
Burial will be in Yeoman Cemetery.
Memorials are encouraged to Happy Tails with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Messages condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020