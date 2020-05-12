Sophia Kay Fross, 92, Granger, passed away at 5 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, in Granger, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 16, 1928, in Hobart, to the late Peter and Katie (Kladich) Glumac. On Jan. 25, 1946, she married Bill Fross in Hobart; he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1977.
Sophia attended high school in Hobart and beauty school in Logansport. She worked as a hairdresser for 35 years. She was involved with ladies aide and Bible School in the summers and taught Sunday School at Zion Bethel Church where she was a member.
Surviving are her daughter Lana (Carl) Sollars, Granger; daughter-in-law Donna Fross, Logansport; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald W. Fross; and her siblings Evelyn Ondrovich, Helen Brooks and Nick Glumac.
Visitation will be Friday, May 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, observing current COVID-19 social distancing orders issued by the state of Indiana.
Funeral services celebrating Sophia's life will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff Messer, of the Zion Bethel Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2020.