Sophia Kay Fross
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophia Kay Fross, 92, Granger, passed away at 5 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, in Granger, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 16, 1928, in Hobart, to the late Peter and Katie (Kladich) Glumac. On Jan. 25, 1946, she married Bill Fross in Hobart; he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1977.
Sophia attended high school in Hobart and beauty school in Logansport. She worked as a hairdresser for 35 years. She was involved with ladies aide and Bible School in the summers and taught Sunday School at Zion Bethel Church where she was a member.
Surviving are her daughter Lana (Carl) Sollars, Granger; daughter-in-law Donna Fross, Logansport; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald W. Fross; and her siblings Evelyn Ondrovich, Helen Brooks and Nick Glumac.
Visitation will be Friday, May 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, observing current COVID-19 social distancing orders issued by the state of Indiana.
Funeral services celebrating Sophia's life will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff Messer, of the Zion Bethel Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Please accept my condolences for your loss. I was just thinking of her and wishing she was still able to do something with my shaggy in isolation hair. My mom and I went her shop for close to twenty years. She was a good friend and a great listener. Also had a connection in that your dad had done the ceiling plasterwork design in our house .
Kathy Crouse
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved