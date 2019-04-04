Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven E. Hallett. View Sign

Steven E. Hallett, 61, Monticello, passed away at 10:26 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at IU Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.

Steve was born Jan. 20, 1958, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to the late Richard and Martha R. "Marty" (Bodie) Hallett.

He was a 1976 graduate of Hobart High School. Steve had formerly worked as a gutter installer, worked at Rose Acre Farms and Vanguard, and spent the last five years taking care of his parents full time.

He was a member of the Sons of the AMVETS. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by two sisters, Lori J. Clark, Monticello, and Jamie Heazeltine, Monticello; special cousin Deborah (Chris) Waymire, Monticello; nieces and nephews Richard J. and Randall Hallett, Tracey (David) Dilday, Katie Krask, Codie Clark, Sarah (Caleb) Camp, Erin and Andrew M. Heazeltine, Kristen Link, Laura Wheeler; and three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard E. Hallett; and niece April Krask.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, followed by services celebrating Steven's life at 7 p.m., at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.

Memorial contributions may be offered to AMVETS Post 91. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

