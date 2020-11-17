Terry Joe Snider Sr., 71, of Burnettsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born Feb. 28, 1949, in Logansport, to the late Martin and Marguerite (Polly) Snider. On June 11, 1971, he married the former Penny McCoy at Monticello Christian Church; she survives.
Terry had lived in Monticello most of his life and then in Burnettsville the last several years. He worked at RCA in Monticello until they closed, Bassett Rotary Tool of Monticello until they closed, and then he worked as a custodian for Twin Lakes School Corporation at Roosevelt Middle School, retiring in October 2019.
He was an avid golfer and a member of Moose Lodge 906 formerly of Monticello. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Penny, Burnettsville; children Rebecca (Pastor David) Dishon, Delphi, T.J. (Samantha) Snider, Yeoman; 11 grandchildren: Samantha Damman, Jessica Snowberger, Allen (Stacia) Snowberger, Tyler Snider, Ali (Tyler) Erwin, Taylor Snider, Mykal (Faith) Galloway, Pheinyx (Maggie) Vandervort, Chase Galloway, Lacee Craft, Kellen Snider; 11 great-grandchildren: Lennox, Nikota, and Fox Damman, Lilly, Owen, and Elijah Snowberger, Cabella and Oaklee Snider, Ryker Werner, and Paxon and Edeen Craft; siblings Jerry (Vickie) Snider, Lafayette, Billy (Sandy) Serman, Monticello; and sister-in-law Mary Snider, LaPorte.
Preceding him in death were his parents Martin and Marguerite Snider; and siblings Donald, Richard and Jack Snider, Phyllis Clemans and Betty Whitley.
A time for sharing, fellowship and celebration of Terry's life is being coordinated by his family at Rockfield Christian Church on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 p.m. Food will be provided.
Private burial will be in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Rockfield Christian Church, White County Food Pantry or Happy Tails. Donations may be brought to the church, the funeral home, or sent directly to one of the suggested organizations if preferred.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence www.springerfuneralhome.com.