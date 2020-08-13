Thelma Grace Kelly Morris, 87, Monticello, passed away at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette.
She was born June 15, 1933, in Kokomo, to the late Charles and Laura Allen Kelly. On Dec. 27, 1953, she married J. Peter Morris at the Cutler Presbyterian Church; he survives in Monticello.
Thelma was a 1951 graduate of Cutler High School. Following her marriage, Thelma was a lifelong Presbyterian.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen (Iva) Morris, Temple, Texas, and Gregory (Lois) Morris, Waxhaw, N.C.; one daughter, Paula (Scott) Davis, Cañon City, Colo.; one brother, Dale (Ramona) Kelly; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters-in-law: Glen and Mary, Max and Charlotte, Kenneth and Anna Louise, and Donald and Ruth; sisters and brother-in-law Gladys Armstrong, and Martha and Cleo Wilson.
A memorial service celebrating Thelma's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, with Jay Janke officiating. Due to COVID-19 mandates on social distancing, seating is limited and RSVP's must be made to Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home at 574-583-5777 by 3 p.m. EDT Sunday, Aug. 16.
Burial will be private for the family.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.